Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: 18 MLAs Sworn-In As Cabinet Ministers, 4 As MoS, 6 Get Independent Charge; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state got its much-awaited cabinet as 28 MLAs took oath as ministers at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Monday. Of total 28 MLAs, 18 are cabinet ministers, six of them will be given independent charges and four are Ministers of State.

BJP senior leaders like former union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, BJP National General Secretary and MLA from Indore Kailash ViJayvargiya, two-time MLA from Bhopal Krishna Gaur, former MP from Jabalpur, and current MLA Rakesh Singh were sworn in as ministers.

The BJP central leadership has crafted the state cabinet considering the caste equations in Madhya Pradesh, allotting a reasonable number of berths to OBC, SC/ST, and tribal candidates.

Similarly, the Yadav cabinet consists of leaders representing different regions of Madhya Pradesh. For instance, Dilip Jaiswal and Radha Singh represent the Vindhya region, while Nirmala Bhuria and Tulsi Silawat come from Indore-Malwa and Narayan Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior-Chambal.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion: A total of 28 BJP leaders took oath as ministers. 18 leaders including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang took oath as cabinet ministers. 6 leaders took oath as Ministers of State (Independent… pic.twitter.com/mneF8nFMwG — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

A full list of Mohan Yadav's Cabinet:

18 MLAs take oath as Cabinet Ministers

Pradhuman Singh Tomar, MLA from Gwalior

Tulsi Silawat, MLA from Sanwer

Aidal Singh Kansana, MLA from Sumawali, Morena

Narayan Singh Kushwaha, MLA from Gwalior South

Vijay Shah, MLA from Harsud

Rakesh Singh, MLA from Jabalpur West

Prahlad Singh Patel, MLA from Narsinghpur

Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA from Indore-1

Karan Singh Verma, MLA from Ichhawar

Sampatiya Uike, MLA from Mandla

Rao Uday Pratap Singh, MLA from Gadarwara

Nirmala Bhuria, MLA from Petlawad

Vishwas Sarang, MLA from Narela, Bhopal

Govind Singh Rajput, MLA from Surkhi

Inder Singh Parmar, MLA from Shujalpur

Nagar Singh Chauhan, MLA from Alirajpur

Chaitanya Kashyap, MLA from, Ratlam

Rakesh Shukla, MLA from Mehgaon

6 Were Sworn-In As MoS, Independent Charge

Krishna Gaur, MLA from Govindpura, Bhopal

Dharmendra Lodhi, MLA from Jabera

Dilip Jaiswal, MLA from Kotma

Gautam Tetwal , MLA from Sarangpur

Lekhan Patel, MLA from Rewa

Narayan Pawar, MLA from Betul

4 Take Oaths Minister of State

Radha Singh, MLA from Chitrangi, Singrauli

Pratima Bagri, MLA from Raigaon SC

Dilip Ahirwar, MLA from Chandla

Narendra Shivaji Patel, MLA from Udaipuria

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yadav had said that the new cabinet will work for the development of Madhya Pradesh, helping it attain new heights.