Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: 18 MLAs Sworn-In As Cabinet Ministers, 4 As MoS, 6 Get Independent Charge; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state got its much-awaited cabinet as 28 MLAs took oath as ministers at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Monday. Of total 28 MLAs, 18 are cabinet ministers, six of them will be given independent charges and four are Ministers of State.
BJP senior leaders like former union minister Prahlad Singh Patel, BJP National General Secretary and MLA from Indore Kailash ViJayvargiya, two-time MLA from Bhopal Krishna Gaur, former MP from Jabalpur, and current MLA Rakesh Singh were sworn in as ministers.
The BJP central leadership has crafted the state cabinet considering the caste equations in Madhya Pradesh, allotting a reasonable number of berths to OBC, SC/ST, and tribal candidates.
Similarly, the Yadav cabinet consists of leaders representing different regions of Madhya Pradesh. For instance, Dilip Jaiswal and Radha Singh represent the Vindhya region, while Nirmala Bhuria and Tulsi Silawat come from Indore-Malwa and Narayan Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior-Chambal.
A full list of Mohan Yadav's Cabinet:
18 MLAs take oath as Cabinet Ministers
Pradhuman Singh Tomar, MLA from Gwalior
Tulsi Silawat, MLA from Sanwer
Aidal Singh Kansana, MLA from Sumawali, Morena
Narayan Singh Kushwaha, MLA from Gwalior South
Vijay Shah, MLA from Harsud
Rakesh Singh, MLA from Jabalpur West
Prahlad Singh Patel, MLA from Narsinghpur
Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA from Indore-1
Karan Singh Verma, MLA from Ichhawar
Sampatiya Uike, MLA from Mandla
Rao Uday Pratap Singh, MLA from Gadarwara
Nirmala Bhuria, MLA from Petlawad
Vishwas Sarang, MLA from Narela, Bhopal
Govind Singh Rajput, MLA from Surkhi
Inder Singh Parmar, MLA from Shujalpur
Nagar Singh Chauhan, MLA from Alirajpur
Chaitanya Kashyap, MLA from, Ratlam
Rakesh Shukla, MLA from Mehgaon
6 Were Sworn-In As MoS, Independent Charge
Krishna Gaur, MLA from Govindpura, Bhopal
Dharmendra Lodhi, MLA from Jabera
Dilip Jaiswal, MLA from Kotma
Gautam Tetwal , MLA from Sarangpur
Lekhan Patel, MLA from Rewa
Narayan Pawar, MLA from Betul
4 Take Oaths Minister of State
Radha Singh, MLA from Chitrangi, Singrauli
Pratima Bagri, MLA from Raigaon SC
Dilip Ahirwar, MLA from Chandla
Narendra Shivaji Patel, MLA from Udaipuria
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yadav had said that the new cabinet will work for the development of Madhya Pradesh, helping it attain new heights.