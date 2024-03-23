 MP: Ex-Congress MLA Manoj Chawla Joins BJP In Ratlam Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections
Chawla, who is embroiled in a fertiliser robbery case, formalised his BJP membership during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Ratlam

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MLA Manoj Chawla joined the BJP on Saturday, amidst ongoing speculation about his political allegiance, particularly his rumoured alignment with Kamal Nath.

Chawla, who is embroiled in a fertiliser robbery case, formalised his BJP membership during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to Ratlam. Reports suggest that several other Congress workers would also switch sides along with Chawla.

Chawla's departure from Congress was marked by his resignation from party membership, including his primary membership, conveyed through a letter addressed to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Narendra Singh Parihar, district vice president representative and Kisan Congress leader expressed solidarity with Chawla but affirmed his commitment to Congress ideology, rejecting an offer to join BJP.

The fertiliser robbery case involving Chawla gained attention during a urea crisis in Alot. Chawla, along with other leaders, including former district Congress member Yogendra Singh Jadaun, faced accusations of robbery and dacoity after an incident at a government warehouse.

Chawla's legal fate hangs in the balance as the decision in his case is pending, adding to the political intrigue in Madhya Pradesh.

For updates on this and other legal matters, stay tuned to developments in the MP-MLA Court in Indore.

