MP: Senior Congress Leader Umrao Singh Gurjar Joins BJP In Neemuch; Had Lost To BJP's Dilip Singh Parihar In Assembly Polls

MP: Former Congress Candidate Umrao Singh Gurjar From Neemuch Assembly Joins BJP

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Umrao Singh Gurjar, a senior Congress leader and former candidate in the Assembly elections from Neemuch assembly constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Gurjar accepted the BJP membership in Bhopal in the presence of BJP state president VD Sharma and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Neemuch district president of BJP Pawan Patidar and MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, who had defeated Gurjar in the last Assembly elections were also present on the occasion.

Gurjar lost assembly elections

Gurjar, who was once associated with the Scindia faction and later considered close to Congress leader Kamal Nath, has contested several elections on the Congress ticket, including for the post of district president and mandi president. However, he lost the last assembly elections from Neemuch to BJP's Dilip Singh Parihar by 26,000 votes.

Upon hearing the news, Congress workers in the district initially did not believe it. However, photos of Gurjar joining the BJP circulated on social media, confirming the news.

In response, Congress workers gathered at Gandhi Bhawan under the leadership of Neemuch district president Anil Chaurasia to celebrate Gurjar's departure. Chaurasia expressed his happiness by playing drums and stated that such individuals have no place in the party. He added that despite the support and opportunities provided by the Congress, Gurjar chose to betray the party.