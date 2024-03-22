MP Weather Update: Brace For Mercury Spike After Rain, Holi Week To Stay Warm

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a spell of rain, the final week of March in Madhya Pradesh might see a rise in temperatures, according to senior meteorologist Dr Divya E Surendran. The Western Disturbance, which is becoming active from March 23, is not expected to have a significant impact on the state's weather. Consequently, the days are likely to remain warm even during the Holi festival.

In cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur-Ujjain, temperatures could soar above 40 degrees Celsius between March 26 and 31. This trend has been observed for the past decade and is anticipated to continue this year as well. Earlier this Thursday, temperatures in 10 cities of the state, including Ujjain and Narmadapuram, exceeded 35 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecasted a 2 to 3-degree rise in daytime temperatures for the next few days. Bhopal may witness temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius. Several other cities including Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Khandwa, Khargone, Damoh, Dhar, Shajapur, and Betul could experience an increase in temperatures.

Over the past 5 days, MP experienced a period of intermittent rain showers. Districts including Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Raisen, and Jabalpur witnessed rainfall along with thunderstorms. However, this spell of rain came to a halt on Thursday, paving the way for the onset of warmer weather.

On Thursday, temperatures soared across various districts of the state. Narmadapuram recorded a temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Ratlam, Khandwa, and Khargone recorded temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius, while Betul, Shajapur, Dhar, Ujjain, and Damoh recorded temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 29.2 degrees Celsius, whereas Sidhi, Satna, and Malajkhand registered temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

In major cities, the mercury rose as well, with Bhopal recording 34.5 degrees Celsius, Indore at 34.1 degrees Celsius, Gwalior at 32.3 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur at 33 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain at 35.2 degrees Celsius.