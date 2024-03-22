Bhojshala Survey: Qazi Sadiq Accuses ASI Of ‘Fabricating’ Evidence, Asserts To Offer All 5 Namaz At The Complex

Qazi Waqar Sadiq |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) began its survey of Dhar’s Bhojshala complex on Friday, Qazi Waqar Sadiq, representing the Muslim community of Kamal Maula Mosque, has raised serious allegations against the survey body. He stated that neither any person from their community nor any member of the Kamal Maula Committee was called by the ASI for consultation.

Sadiq highlighted that Abdul Samad, a member of the committee, was not even given a notice, despite being a member of the Muslim community. He questioned the need for repeated surveys, alleging that the ASI might be fabricating evidence to support their claims.

'We will continue to offer prayers there 5 times'

Asserting the mosque's significance, Sadiq declared that they would continue to offer prayers at the mosque five times a day. He expressed determination to take the matter to the High Court and the Supreme Court, seeking legal recognition for the mosque.

Regarding the recent rejection of a petition, Sadiq clarified that their lawyers failed to reach on time, and the petition was not rejected. He claimed that they would continue the legal battle and organize a meeting of the Muslim community in the city to gather support and evidence to prove the mosque's authenticity.

Notably, the Hindu side which claims the complex to be a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) had filed a petition in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in February 2024, requesting a scientific survey of Bhojshala. The High Court subsequently directed the ASI to submit its survey report within six weeks.