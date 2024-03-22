 Bhojshala Survey: ASI Letter Shows Last Year’s Date, Raises Questions Of Negligence
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
MP: Dhar’s Historic Bhojshala Survey To Began On Friday Amid Tight Security |

Dhar/ Indore: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on Friday, began a survey of Dhar’s historic Bhojshala complex. The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex in the morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.

Meanwhile, the entire process has encountered a significant error in their documentation. In the letter issued by Alok Tripathi, additional director general (ADG) of ASI on March 20, 2024, the date of issue is mistakenly mentioned as “March 20, 2023” - a year-old date. This mistake has raised concerns and questions regarding human error or negligence within the ASI.

The flaw is particularly critical as the date mentioned predates the petition filed by the Hindu side regarding the Bhojshala.

The letter, addressed to key officials including the Indore Commissioner, Dhar Collector, and SP of Dhar, highlights security and arrangement concerns during the ongoing survey at Bhojshala.

This error has sparked criticism and speculation about the ASI's attention to detail and adherence to protocol.

Hindu side filed petition this year

The Hindu side had filed a petition in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in February 2024, requesting a scientific survey of Bhojshala. The High Court subsequently directed the ASI to submit its survey report within six weeks.

The ASI's oversight in the letter's date has now become a focal point, potentially impacting the credibility and thoroughness of the ongoing survey at Dhar Bhojshala.

