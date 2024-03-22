MP: 3 Youths Beat Up ASI In Ujjain, Snatch Service Revolver; Held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths fearlessly assaulted an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Badnagar police station here on Wednesday night. The cop was on his way to have dinner at a dhaba during which the accused ran away after snatching his service revolver. After a nightlong search, the miscreants were arrested on Thursday morning. The service revolver was also recovered from them.

According to sources, ASI Govardhandas Bairagi, who was doing night duty in Badnagar, had gone to a dhaba on Runija Road on Wednesday night. During this, three youths stopped him on the way and beat him fiercely. The accused youth snatched the service revolver of the ASI and ran away. There was a stir in the Ujjain police department after the news of the incident of assault on a policeman and snatching of his revolver. In the night itself, ASP (rural) Nitish Bhargava, Barnagar CSP Mahendra Singh Parmar and other officers from Ujjain reached the spot and started searching for the accused.

SP Pradeep Sharma told media persons that a continuous search of the accused was done and people passing on the route were interrogated. Information was received from reliable informers that two or three suspicious persons were sleeping on the veranda of Girls School, Jafla Road. To verify this, different teams were formed and the school was surrounded, but the suspicious persons started running away taking advantage of the darkness and kept running for about two to three km to avoid the arrest. The police team cordoned off all three suspects and caught them.

After interrogating the suspects, they confessed to having committed the crime and also confessed to committing crime at other police stations. After arresting them, a service revolver with five rounds of bullets was recovered.

The accused were identified as Sanjay aka Sunil aka Tarjan (23), son of Shobharam, a resident of village Mindka who had cases registered under Sections 294, 323, 506, 34 of the IPC and Sections 294, 323 and 506 of the IPC at police station Bhatpachlana; Abhishek (21), son of Teju Singh Panwar, a resident of village Jafla and Ajay, son of Subhash Vishwakarma (29), a resident of village Dolana, both found to be offenders under Section 25-B of the Arms Act at police station Badnawar.