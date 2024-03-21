MP: Emotional Plea In MP Board Exam Copy Student Attaches ₹10 Note, Asks For Passing To Avoid Early Marriage

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): After the conclusion of the Madhya Pradesh Board examinations, the evaluation of answer sheets is currently underway. Teachers evaluating the copies have come across various noteworthy instances, including one where a student from the 10th class attached a Rs 10 note to her Sanskrit subject copy, along with an emotional message pleading for a passing grade.

The note, written on a piece of paper with a map, expressed the student's dire financial situation, stating, "I am poor, I have only Rs 10, which I am sending to you. Please pass me, sir. If this does not happen then my family will get me married." Upon discovering the Rs 10 note inside the copy, the evaluating teacher was shocked. However, the assistant evaluation officer of Excellent School, Guna, emphasised that such emotional appeals do not influence the evaluation process, which is conducted with complete confidentiality and by the Board's guidelines.

Windmill Company's Actions Spark Outrage In Sardarpur

Accused of damaging public property and ignoring government orders

Sardarpur (Madhya Pardesh): Residents of Sardarpur tehsil are up in arms against a windmill company for its alleged unauthorised activities causing damage to public property. The company, involved in installing windmills in the area, has been accused of closing irrigation canals without permission, cutting trees, and widening roads without consent.

One of the most egregious incidents involved the company allegedly breaking the sail of a government pond in village Bichhiya to construct a road. Despite complaints and a letter from the district panchayat CEO instructing the gram panchayat to file an FIR against the company, no action has been taken.

This has led to frustration among residents and calls for stronger measures against the company. The deputy sarpanch, Hemant Dangi, stated that the company's actions were against government rules, and despite complaints, no concrete action has been taken. He warned that if the administration fails to act within a week, they would approach the High Court for justice.