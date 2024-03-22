Lok Sabha Polls: BJP’s Plan To Sweep Madhya Pradesh May Face Hurdles |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There may be hurdles in the BJP’s plan to win all the 29 seats in MP. The Congress’s strategy to focus on a few seats may get in the way of the ruling party’s design to sweep the state in the Lok Sabha election. The Congress wants to focus on ten seats and is working accordingly. The opposition will field senior leaders from these seats and organise meetings of the party’s top bosses and deploy workers on the basis of castes.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath is making a strategy for the Chhindwara constituency. No other leader will interfere in Nath’s plan there. The party is making plans for Rajgarh, Satna, Sidhi, Morena, Ratlam, Bhind, Gwalior and Mandla and deploying all its resources to counter the BJP. The Sidhi and Satna seats are set to a triangular contest.

The Congress wants to get the contest in the Morena constituency entangled in caste equation. The party has become stronger than it was after fielding Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh and Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam. The party wants to take the advantage of the people’s resentment against BJP candidate from Mandla, Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The BJP candidates from Gwalior, Morena, and Bhind are considered weak. The Congress is making efforts to win these seats. The fielding of Arun Yadav against Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna is part of the Congress’s strategy.

In this constituency, the number of Yadav voters is very high. The party plans to keep Scindia within the constituency by fielding a Yadav candidate. The BJP leaders have been saying that the party will win all the 29 seats in MP, but the Congress is also planning to snatch a few seats from its rival.