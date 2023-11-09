MP Elections 2023: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of 'Divide & Rule', Record-Breaking Corruption At Neemuch Rally

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): While addressing a political rally in Neemuch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech on Thursday, sharply criticizing the Congress for implementing the "divide and rule" policy and accusing them of record-breaking corruption. During a rally supporting the BJP in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for assembly polls on November 17, Modi emphasized how Congress's alleged governance style led to societal discord and failed to provide solutions to existing issues.

While discussing India's elevated global status, Modi asserted that the Congress struggled with this national ascendancy, insinuating that their discomfort with India's progress led to their engagement in secret agreements. He warned the public to be wary of the Congress's intentions, implying a potential alliance with foreign elements against India's interests.

Modi lauded the BJP's effort in curbing leakages in welfare schemes, particularly praising the success of the 'Mobile, Aadhaar, and bank accounts' (Jan Dhan) initiative. He emphasized the significant direct fund transfers to beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Additionally, Modi highlighted the disparity between the number of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during Congress's rule compared to the BJP's governance, affirming the BJP's dedication to addressing housing needs in Madhya Pradesh.

