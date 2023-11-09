Modi Urges Madhya Pradesh To Vote For BJP To Strengthen His Position In Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of every voter's role during a rally in Satna ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.He stressed that each vote in Madhya Pradesh holds the potential of "Trishakti" — to aid the BJP in forming the state government, to fortify his position at the Centre, and to keep the "corrupt" Congress away from state governance.

"Each of your votes is instrumental in reinstating the BJP's governance in MP. Your support not only reinforces my position in Delhi but also ensures that the tainted Congress remains distant from wielding power in MP. This signifies the incredible impact of one vote—enabling three remarkable outcomes. It's akin to the power of 'Trishakti', he said.

Modi highlighted the achievements of his government, citing the construction of four crore pucca houses for the underprivileged, emphasizing that he hadn't built a house for himself. He emphasized the impact of a single vote in securing BJP's position in MP.

Addressing the issue of fake beneficiaries created by the Congress, Modi stated that his government had removed 10 crore false records from government schemes, saving a significant amount, approximately Rs 2.75 lakh crore, which otherwise would have been misused.

Regarding the Ayodhya Ram temple construction in Uttar Pradesh, he mentioned the widespread joy it has brought across the nation. He expressed satisfaction in the construction of 30,000 panchayat buildings and lakhs of houses for the poor, particularly in MP due to the double-engine governance of the BJP.

He pledged to extend the free ration scheme for the poor, initiated during the COVID-19 crisis, for an additional five years after December.

He also highlighted the internal conflicts within the Congress in MP, referring to the public spat between Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Commending a musical ensemble from Satna for their performance of bhajan, Modi highlighted, "The might and influence of these melodies surpass the resonance of forceful arms." Amid a global landscape of turmoil, with echoes of conflict ringing worldwide, nations like India aim to influence global perceptions with their distinctive ideals, he emphasized.

