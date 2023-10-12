 MP Elections 2023: Officials Told To Monitor Aircraft Movement To Ensure Compliance With Model Code Of Conduct
"We have held special discussions with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)," said Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officials have been directed to keep a close watch on aircraft movement to ensure strict compliance with the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh where Assembly polls will be held on November 17, said Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo on Thursday.

"We have held special discussions with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Delhi in view of the upcoming Assembly elections," Bhadoo told reporters here.

"In view of the elections, all district magistrates and superintendents of police have been instructed to keep a special watch on the movement of aircraft and helicopters at airports, airstrips and helipads," he added.

Asks youngsters to vote in large numbers

Bhadoo, who was here to review poll preparedness, asked people of Indore, especially those in the 18-19 age group, to vote in large numbers as the commercial capital of the state was "slightly behind" in terms of turnout.

Praising the local administration for its initiative to connect persons with disabilities (PwDs) to the voter awareness campaign, he said it has been the view of the Election Commission that the poll process should be made inclusive.

"The involvement of differently-abled persons in the voter awareness campaign will inspire many to cast their votes," he said.

