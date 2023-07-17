MP Election: Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar Claims BJP's Big Win In Chambal, Calls Opposition Meet A 'Thug Bandhan'

Minister Tomar All Set To Manage BJP's Election Committee |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After taking reins of upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar claimed BJP's victory in most of the seats in Chambal division, on Monday. He further said that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will take the entire responsibility of his forts--Gwalior and Chambal divisions.

On meeting of opposition parties hosted by Congress in Bengaluru, Tomar said their alliance is not a ‘Gath Bandhan’ but a ‘Thug Bandhan’ as they have come together to mislead the public.

“The opposition is scared of Modi’s popularity. All of them want to sit together on the same branch of the tree. But as elections come round the corner, the branch will fall down,” added Tomar.