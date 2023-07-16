Bhopal: Rivers In Spate, Heavy Rains Continue In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued in most parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday leading to rise in water level in rivers. The water level of Narmada, Shivna, Kshipra, Tapti, Betwa and Bina river has increased.

In Tikamgarh, water was released by opening the gates of Ban-Sujara dam built on Dhasan river. At the same time, five gates of Satpura dam were opened in Sarani in Betul district.

In Sarani area, 5 gates of Satpura Dam were opened. Due to constant rise in water level in Tawa river, the gates of the dam were opened. About two inches of rain was recorded here in a day.

In last 3 days, moderate and sometimes heavy rain continued in Raisen district, where it was raining since Saturday night. Bina river is in spate in Begumganj in Raisen district. As a result, over two dozen villages have lost road connectivity. There is about 2 feet water on bridge over the river. This has disrupted vehicular movement.

Alert Issued

Alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Betul, Sheopurkalan, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Guna, Raisen districts in next 24 hours. Similarly, heavy rain is likely in districts include Morena, Neemuch, Ashoknagar, Harda, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Panna, Narsinghpur, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur and Satna in next 24 hours.

130 mm Rain

Waraseoni recorded 130 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. Similarly, Devari recorded 120 mm while Balagaht, Tikamgarh recorded 110 mm rainfall each. Around 100 mm rainfall was recorded in Pichore, Dhasan, Khaniadhana, Mohangarh.

14% Surplus Rain

According to meteorological department report, Madhya Pradesh has received 14% surplus rainfall since June 1. East Madhya Pradesh has received 9% more rain than the average and west Madhya Pradesh has received 20% more rain than the average.

Bhind recorded 106% more rainfall. Bhind has received 346.5 mm while its normal rainfall is 168.6mm rain. Niwari recorded 79% while Narsinghpur recorded 58% more rainfall. Indore recorded 77% more rainfall. Sheopur recorded 84% while Neemuch recorded 74% more rainfall.

