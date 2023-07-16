 Bhopal: Bear Kills Tribal In Ratibad Area
Bhopal: Bear Kills Tribal In Ratibad Area

The forest department has announced compensation of Rs 8 lakh to next kin of the deceased.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Bear Kills Tribal In Ratibad Area | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bear attacked and killed a tribal when he entered the jungle to answer nature’s call in Nayadera Kekaria village in Ratibad on Sunday morning.

The forest department has announced compensation of Rs 8 lakh to next kin of the deceased. Of this, Rs 10,000 was given instantly. The remaining amount will be given shortly.

article-image

Forest officials said that Chagan Bhilala, son of Vista, resident of Nayadera Kekaria village had entered nearby forest to answer nature’s call when the bear attacked him. When he screamed for help, villagers rushed to the spot and chased away the bear. Villagers then informed forest officials. Chagan was taken to Hamidia Hospital but he died on the way.

The state government has amended the compensation rules wherein Rs 8 lakh will be given if anyone dies of animal attack.

article-image

