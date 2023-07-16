Madhya Pradesh: Three Goons Beaten Up For Making Obscene Comments | Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Hurling obscene comments at someone in Jawli village, 20km from the district headquarters, has cost three local thugs dear. The trio was in the habit of harassing villagers, but on Thursday they were mercilessly beaten up by some residents of Jawli.

The villagers not only beat them up but also tore their clothes and painted their bodies with yellow and red colour. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Immediately after the youths passed obscene comments, six villagers caught hold of them and beat them up with sticks.

The beating continued till the goons were about to lose their consciousness. The police registered a case against the six villagers on the complaints of the goons. The incident came to light on Saturday.

All the three goons are the residents of Jawli village, and there are criminal cases against them. According to the police, the trio used to harass the villagers. On Thursday, Amjad Ali aka Goga, Saurabh Nagwanshi and PinnuNagwanshi, standing at a shop, made some indecent comments against someone.

Immediately after that, some youths of the village Balram Saur, Dileep Saur, Vikram Saur, Kanhaiya Saur, Sonu Saur and Sumit Saur, residents of Jawli, caught hold of the goons and tied them to a rope and beat them up for one hour. When they were about to lose their consciousness, they were taken to hospital.

Their hands and legs were broken. According to police station in-charge, Praveen Kumar Kumre, the injured youths are criminals. There was a fight between them and the villager over making comments on someone, Kumre said, adding that a case was registered against six persons. Kumre said he would inquire into the authenticity of the video.