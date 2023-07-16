Bhopal: WCD Issues Order Of Increase Honorarium Of Aganwadi Workers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In synch with the announcement made by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Women and Child Development Department issued the order to increase the honorarium of Aganwadi workers, assistant workers and sub aganwadi workers.

The honorarium has been increased from July 1 and it will paid from the month of August. With the hike of Rs 3000, the total amount Rs 8500 has been fixed for aganwadi workers.

By including the honorarium of Rs 4500 given by the centre along with Rs 8500, total Rs 13000 honorarium per month will be given to the aganwadi workers. Likewise the honorarium of assistant aganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 750.

With this, Rs 3500 has been fixed per month of them. In addition of per month honorarium of Rs ,2250 given by the centre (along with Rs 3500), aganwadi assistant workers will get total 5750 per month. In the honorarium of Sub Aganwadi Workers, increment of Rs 750 has been given.

Now they will get Rs 3000 per month. Along with this, they also get the honorarium of Rs 3500 per month fixed by the centre. In this way, they will get total honorarium of Rs 6500 per month.

Notably, it was recently during the public programme that CM had announced to increase the honorarium of aganwadi workers, assistant aganwadi workers and sub aganwadi workers.

