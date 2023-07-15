 Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Protest, Demand Increase In Height Of Culvert
Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Protest, Demand Increase In Height Of Culvert

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Protest, Demand Increase In Height Of Culvert | FP Photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers staged protest over a culvert that usually submerges in water during monsoon causing transportation problems in Malwasa village between Khachrod and Ratlam.

The water blocks route towards Ratlam. The villagers demanded that the height of the culvert be raised to solve the problem.

Hatnara village sarpanch’s representative Mukesh Patidar along with Rahul Parmar, Vijay Soltiya, Pankaj Bamnia, Ravi Parmar and others staged a sit-in in the water at the culvert and demanded official assurance on raising the height of the culvert.

Patidar said that the villagers had submitted many memorandums regarding the problem to MLA, gram panchayat, revenue officer and tehsildar, but received only assurances. 

He further said that villagers would not call off the protest till assurance from a higher official.

As soon as the news of sit-in spread, police officials reached the spot and requested them to clear the way and call off the protest. However, they refused. At last, a district official concerned reached the spot and listened to their problem. 

