7 Spectacular Places To Visit Near Bhopal Within 100 Km

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
1. MAHADEV PANI -- Barely 30kms from Bhopal, is a small religious and an equally picturesque spot. Mahadev Pani (Lord Shiva’s waters) has small waterfalls amid extensive rocky surface. It is most-visited during Monsoon!
2. NARSINGHGARH FORT -- It is located at over 300-year-old Narsinghgarh township which lies in Rajgarh district-- just 90kms from Bhopal.
3. RATAPANI -- Ratapani is a Jungle & Wildlife Safari Lodge, on the fringes of the upcoming Ratapani Tiger Reserve, 200 meters from Kolar Dam and 30 km from the main city.
4. BHIMBETKA -- The Bhimbetka rock shelters are an archaeological site, exhibiting the earliest traces of human life on the Indian subcontinent, and thus the beginning of the South Asian Stone Age. It was declared a World Heritage Site in 2003. Distance from Bhopal - 44 km
5. UDAYGIRI --The word 'Udayagiri' means the mountain of the sunrise, and is a historical Hindu ritual site home to twenty rock-cut caves near Vidisha. Otherwise known as 'Vishnu Padagiri, Udaygri is just 57 km from Bhopal
6. Bhojpur Temple, also known as the Somnath of the East, is located on the banks of the Betwa River in Raisen district and is just a 31km drive away!
7. Sanchi Stupa--The town of Sanchi is synonymous with Buddhist Stupas - hemispherical structures typically containing relics of the Buddha or his followers. UNESCO has given the status of 'World Heritage Site' to the Mahastupa. Distance -- 48 km
