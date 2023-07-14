 Indore: Man Accuses Neighbor Of Threatening Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Accuses Neighbor Of Threatening Him

Indore: Man Accuses Neighbor Of Threatening Him

Police said complainant Dushyant Sharma in his complaint said that accused Vijay Kumar Patel was harassing him in several ways.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:33 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A man has complained to the Lasudia police that he is being threatened and harassed by his neighbour following a dispute they had during Rangpanchami.

Police said complainant Dushyant Sharma in his complaint said that accused Vijay Kumar Patel was harassing him in several ways.

Sharma said Patel honks his car whenever he passes by his house, and he also waves his axe or pistol at him. Recently, to intimidate him, Patel fired two rounds with a pistol in the air and sent him a video of the act.

Sharma said that the accused had taken Rs 15,000 from him and is demanding more. Patel also threatens that he would level false allegations against him so that he loses his job as branch manager at the MP Gramin Bank (Palda Branch).

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘10th Satra Samapti Natya Samaroh’ Takes Off
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Indore: Entry Of Departmental Provident To Be Made Through IFMIS Software

Indore: Entry Of Departmental Provident To Be Made Through IFMIS Software

Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 1,521 Companies To Train 6,900 Youths

Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 1,521 Companies To Train 6,900 Youths

IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste

IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste