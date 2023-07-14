Indore: Man Accuses Neighbor Of Threatening Him

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : A man has complained to the Lasudia police that he is being threatened and harassed by his neighbour following a dispute they had during Rangpanchami.

Police said complainant Dushyant Sharma in his complaint said that accused Vijay Kumar Patel was harassing him in several ways.

Sharma said Patel honks his car whenever he passes by his house, and he also waves his axe or pistol at him. Recently, to intimidate him, Patel fired two rounds with a pistol in the air and sent him a video of the act.

Sharma said that the accused had taken Rs 15,000 from him and is demanding more. Patel also threatens that he would level false allegations against him so that he loses his job as branch manager at the MP Gramin Bank (Palda Branch).

Police have registered a case and are investigating.