Indore: ‘Chaddi Baniyan’ Gang Strikes At Prerana Sadan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gang wearing ‘chaddi baniyan’ (trunk and vest) entered the Prerana Sadan on Dhar Road and fled with ornaments in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Chandan Nagar police station staff, the incident took place around 2 am. More than 10 people entered there and overpowered security guard Dinesh Rajput and asked for money. Dinesh informed that no one kept cash there. The gang members confined him to a room and checked every room of the building and

Father Anand informed the media persons that thieves managed to flee with some ornaments of a lady staff from a room.

Father Anand said that he came out after hearing some noise, but the accused fled. Some men wearing trunks and vests were seen in the CCTV installed there. After the incident the police were informed. Father Anand said that the police officers reached the spot within minutes and they assured to arrest the accused soon.

Bhardwaj Bairagi, a resident of a township near the spot, informed the media persons that he along with his family members had gone to visit Khatu Shyam, and the theft was discovered when he returned home. He said that thieves decamped with Rs 40,000 cash and ornaments from there. It is believed that Chaddi Baniyan gang was involved in this theft incident too.

It is said that the theft incidents occurred in other houses in the area but the police denied.

