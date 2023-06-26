 MP: 'Drunk' Clerk Working At Indore Railway Station's Booking Office Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 'Drunk' Clerk Working At Indore Railway Station's Booking Office Suspended

MP: 'Drunk' Clerk Working At Indore Railway Station's Booking Office Suspended

A passenger filmed the clerk who was on duty at the booking office on platform number 4 on Saturday, they said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk working at Indore railway station booking office in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him in an inebriated condition went viral, an official said on Monday.

A passenger filmed the clerk who was on duty at the booking office on platform number 4 on Saturday, they said.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More
article-image

"The clerk has been suspended after an inquiry was conducted based on the video clip," Western Railway's Ratlam division PRO Khemraj Meena told PTI.

His medical examination has also been done, he said.

A departmental inquiry is being conducted against the clerk and appropriate action will be taken on its findings, he said. PTI HWP MAS NSK

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Brahmins Demand Scholarship For Marginalised Students
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradsh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award

Madhya Pradsh: RK Singh Receives ‘Best KVK Scientist’ Award

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Holds Protest Against State Goverment

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Holds Protest Against State Goverment

Madhya Pradesh: Jagannath Rath Yatra On June 27

Madhya Pradesh: Jagannath Rath Yatra On June 27

MP: 'Drunk' Clerk Working At Indore Railway Station's Booking Office Suspended

MP: 'Drunk' Clerk Working At Indore Railway Station's Booking Office Suspended

MP: Man Held In Rs 70 Crore Drug Bust Case Of 2021; Bajrang Dal Functionary Says Accused Son Of BJP...

MP: Man Held In Rs 70 Crore Drug Bust Case Of 2021; Bajrang Dal Functionary Says Accused Son Of BJP...