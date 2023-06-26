Madhya Pradesh: Brahmins Demand Scholarship For Marginalised Students

FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of a nation-wide campaign, members of Sarv Brahmin Samaj, handed over a memorandum demanding scholarship for Brahmin children belonging to the economically challenged section. District (executive) president Dharmendra Joshi said that members had given a memorandum to the collector earlier.

On Sunday, members met the ruling party MLA Neena Verma and (opposition Congress) state secretary Kuldeep Bundela at their respective residence and handed over a memorandum.

In which, he urged CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide scholarship for marginalised and underprivileged students belonging to the Brahmin community similar to that of students from scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and minorities group, in the interest of the Brahmin community.

They also urged Bundela to include scholarship to poor Brahmin students in the election manifesto of the Congress party in the upcoming assembly elections. Brahmin children from the economically challenged families are deprived of quality education and are lagging behind despite talent and right skills. The memorandum was read by Pt Praveen Sharma.

The members took out a vehicle rally from Mohan Talkies while raising slogans hailing Lord Parshuram. A large number of community members were present. Information was shared by the district vice- president Pt Shukla.