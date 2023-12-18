MP: Dozens Of PM Awas Yojana Beneficiaries Struggle For Final Installment In Dhar

Representational Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dozens of alert beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are running from pillar to post to get the final installment of the scheme.

As per the information, many of the careless beneficiaries are yet to either start the construction or complete the construction work. As a result, many of those who have already completed the house are deprived of getting the last installment of the scheme.

As per rules, under the scheme, the final installment is released only after 70 percent of the houses are completed and photo geo-tagged among the beneficiaries mentioned in the DPR. This is the reason why the beneficiaries completing the work are getting troubled by some careless people.

Instructions have also been received from senior offices to complete the construction soon, and now corporation employees are continuously contacting such beneficiaries.

Complete work by Jan 12

Not only in Dhar, but a similar situation prevails in most of the development blocks of the district. After the matter came to light, senior officials of the urban and administration departments have given instructions to complete such incomplete construction works by January 12.

Dhar Municipality CMO Nishikant Shukla has asked the planning in-charge personnel to contact the beneficiaries and get the houses completed. Although the employees are giving advice daily, notices have also been served, but the beneficiaries are avoiding completing the work by making excuses every day. Many people have withdrawn the scheme amount from their accounts and used it for other purposes.

Read Also MP: Woman Asks Jabalpur High Court To Release Husband On Bail As She Desires To Conceive

410 houses were shortlisted

410 kutcha houses were identified in the DPR for the years 2019–20. The first installment of Rs 1 lakh each was issued to them. The COVID transition period arrived in the middle. After this, installments of Rs 1 lakh each were released again. Even after the release of two installments, 70 percent of the house construction work was not completed in the last 3 years. After which, the Municipal Corporation employees and the personnel associated with the scheme got the houses completed by putting pressure on the beneficiaries and showing fear of action in violation of the law. A few days before this, the last installment of Rs 50-50 thousand was released to about 102 beneficiaries. Many houses of this DPR are still incomplete.