MP Hit & Run: Man Tossed In Air, Falls To Death After Speeding Car Hits Him On Gwalior Road; Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP: Gwalior Man Dead After Speeding Car Hits Him; Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A ghastly accident was reported on Gwalior-Jhansi road on Monday, after a speeding car rammed into a bike, killing the biker on spot. The horrific CCTV footage shows a biker trying to cross the road when a speeding white car hit him. The impact of the accident was such that the biker flew in the air and fell on ground with a thud sound, killing him there itself.

The accused immediately fled the scene and the police are looking for him.

According to information, the hit and run case occurred near Sitholi on the main road going from Gwalior to Jhansi. The victim, identified as Pappu Khan, was crossing the road after filling petrol at a petrol pump located at Sitholi when suddenly a car coming at a high speed hit him. After the car ran over the victim, the accused fled the scene.This entire incident of hit and run was captured in the CCTV camera installed on the road.

By the time other passers-by ran near the seriously injured man, he was already dead.

Body sent for post-mortem

People informed Jhansi Road police station about the accident after which, based on the documents recovered from him, the deceased was identified as Pappu Khan. Police have informed his family members and sent the body to Jay Arogya Hospital (JAH) for post-mortem.

Jhansi Road police have registered an accident case against the unknown car driver. Efforts are on to trace the car owner and driver through the footage and car number.