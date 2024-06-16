MP: Disciplinary Action Against 7 Over Irregularities At Ayushman Arogya Mandir Sub-Health Centres In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Following an inspection at Ayushman Arogya Mandir sub-health centres of Meghnagar, Thandla and Petlawad blocks, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO) Dr B S Baghel took serious disciplinary action against all health workers, including 7 Community Health Officers (CHOs), who were found negligent towards their work. Show cause notices were issued and 7 days' salary of all absent health workers was deducted.

The inspection of CHMO Baghel and the DPMU team uncovered alarming truths about the state of the sub-health clinics. Out of 9 centers inspected, 7 were found locked, indicating a lack of strict monitoring and negligence by officials. CHMO Baghel was shocked to discover that Community Health Officers (CHOs) and health workers were absent without prior information and the centers were not providing health facilities to the villagers.

The incident highlights the lack of monitoring and control in the health department, which is affecting the health system in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district. The government had built 292 sub-health centers spending crores of rupees to provide health facilities to the villagers, but due to the absence of health workers, the villagers are forced to go to block headquarters or big towns for treatment.

The health department has been receiving complaints about the absence of health workers, but no strict action has been taken. The district collector's instructions to inspect Anganwadi centers, primary schools and health sub-health centers in rural areas seem to be ignored by SDM and officers.

The government's intention to provide health facilities to the villagers by going to the village has been thwarted due to the lack of monitoring and control. The incident raises questions about the accountability of officials and the effectiveness of the health system in the district.