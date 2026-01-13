 Indore News: Injured Leopard Denied Treatment, Tension Between Forest Department & Kamla Nehru Zoo Staff
Tension arose between forest officials and Indore’s Kamla Nehru Zoo staff after a seriously injured leopard, rescued during a forest operation, was denied treatment due to the absence of a wildlife veterinarian. The leopard was monitored overnight in Ralamandal and will be taken to Mhow Veterinary Hospital for care. Zoo staff cited lack of authorization to treat the animal.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:20 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted between forest department officials and zoo staff after a seriously injured leopard was allegedly denied medical treatment at Indore’s Kamla Nehru Zoo on Sunday evening.

The leopard, rescued during a forest department operation, was brought to the zoo for emergency care but was reportedly refused treatment by on-duty staff.

According to forest officials, the animal was rushed to the zoo soon after the rescue. However, zoo staff declined to admit or treat the leopard, citing the absence of a wildlife veterinary specialist. The refusal triggered strong resentment among forest officials, including the Range Forest Officer (RFO), who expressed anger over the situation.

Following the denial, the injured leopard was taken back to the Ralamandal area, where it was kept under continuous monitoring overnight. Officials said the animal remains in critical condition and will be shifted to Mhow Veterinary Hospital on Monday for detailed medical examination and treatment.

Zoo authorities clarified that the wildlife veterinarian was on leave due to a family emergency and that, in his absence, staff were not authorised to provide treatment. They also pointed out that traps laid in open wells and agricultural fields to protect crops are increasingly posing serious threats to leopards and other wild animals.

