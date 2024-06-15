Bhopal: Private Schools Deny RTE Admissions; State Education Centre Issues Stern Warnings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private schools are not giving admissions to students selected through the RTE lottery, a review conducted by the State Education Centre revealed. Earlier this year, the education centre issued directives for RTE admissions for the 2024–25 academic session. On February 21, orders were given and in March, students were allotted schools through an online lottery system. The admissions procedure for this has to be completed by March 23.

However, a review of the process revealed that several schools across districts did not grant admission to students selected in the first phase of the lottery. In response to numerous complaints regarding private schools not admitting students under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, the State Education Centre has issued new guidelines. Effective immediately, any private school that fails to admit students to the seats allocated under RTE will face the termination of its recognition.

The director of the school education department said the RSK has directed all district collectors to immediately investigate non-government schools for any breach of the Act. Prabodh Pandya, state general secretary of the Palak Mahasangh said, “This denial violates the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009, which ensures the rights of students from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections. The school should grant admission to students as soon as possible”.

Second phase allotment delayed

For the 2024–25 session, approximately 84,000 students were granted admission under RTE across about 1.25 lakh seats in 23,000 private schools statewide. The second phase of the lottery process, which was supposed to allocate the remaining 41,000 seats, was delayed due to pending litigation in the High Court.