MP: Director Of Dhar's Archana Vidyapeeth Booked For Admitting Students Without Board Recognition | ANI

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajoda police booked Archana Vidyapeeth owner and director Girdharilal Madariya for admitting students without board recognition.

Notably, Free Press has prominently raised the issue on February 6 and 7 about how private school operating in Rajoda village of Sardarpur tehsil are playing with the future of 31 students in class 10 and 44 students in class 12. The school owner’s misdeed came to light only after 31 students in class 10 were allowed to appear in their first paper of the board exam, which started on February 5.

When local administration and education department officials conducted preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the school was operating without board affiliation. In such a scenario, the future of 44 students studying in class 12 hangs in balance.

Administrative officials immediately swung into action and sought special permission from the board office in Bhopal, and helped 44 students in class 12 appear in the board exam.

FIR registered

In the meantime, in order to set an example for others, the department decided to take legal action against the school owner for deceiving innocent students and their parents.

According to information, on Wednesday, late in the evening, following the instructions of the district administration, Block Education Officer Sunil Kumar Ostwal submitted a report at Rajod police station and got an FIR registered against the director of Archana Vidyapeeth School. The investigation into this case has started under the direction of SP Manoj Singh.

School operated for almost 2 years without board recognition

Police station in-charge Hindusingh Rawat, while discussing with the Free Press, said that a report has been submitted on behalf of the education department officer, in which the school was operated from April 1, 2022, to February 5, 2024, without board recognition.

The school owner hides this information from the parents and students and puts their futures in limbo. Rajod Police has registered an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC against the school director, considering it prima facie fraud.