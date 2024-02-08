MP Weather Update: February's First Week Ends With Big Temperature Changes And Long Fog, More Cold Weather Coming, Experts Say

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The initial week of February concluded amidst notable temperature fluctuations, observed throughout both day and night. This week marked a notable change in the weather, with temperatures fluctuating by 360 degrees. For the first time in ten years, the initial week of February experienced dense fog lingering for extended periods.

Weather expert A K Shukla noted that in 2014, dense fog lasted for three hours during the first week of February. However, this time, the duration of fog doubled, lasting for six hours. The average daytime temperature during the first week remained at 28.2 degrees Celsius, while the nighttime average was 14.3 degrees Celsius.

On the final day of the week, Wednesday, the weather underwent another change, with colder temperatures setting in. Within 24 hours, there was a drop of 2.3 degrees Celsius in nighttime temperatures, plummeting to 13.6 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists attribute this temperature drop to the northward shift in cold winds. Following a northwestern and northeastern direction, the winds intensified after 8 PM on Tuesday night, bringing in cooler air. The cooler air persisted until 4:30 AM.

The change in wind direction continued until Wednesday morning, maintaining the chill. Consequently, temperatures gradually declined. By late afternoon, wind speeds increased again. The daytime temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, marking a one-degree increase compared to Tuesday. Weather scientist S.N. Sahu predicts that similar chilly conditions may persist for the next two to three days.