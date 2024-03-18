MP: 'Did Not Get Time To Study,' 2nd Year BDS Students Demand To Postpone Exams By 2 Months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) have appealed to the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur, to postpone the exams by two months.

The students have submitted a memorandum to the Dean of MGM Medical College demanding the change in exam schedule, alleging that they didn’t get time to study the semester and that even the compulsory 240-day teaching has not been completed.

“MPMSU has scheduled the BDS second-year exam for April 3. However, the previous semester exam was concluded only a couple of months ago, and we didn’t get time to study the third semester. Moreover, the syllabus and preclinical quota have not been completed, due to which students are anxious,” the BDS students said.

They added that the early exam will impact the preparations and also the results, which will have a cascading effect on the final results.

“We have appealed to the Dean of MGM Medical College, as the college is the regional center of MPMSU. We have also dashed off letters to the vice chancellor, registrar, and exam controller of the university for the same,” the BDS students said, adding, “About 120 students of Government Dental College and Indore Dental College, Rau, are being affected by the early exams.”

Meanwhile, Dean Dr. Sanjay Dixit said that they will forward the demands of the students to MPMSU. A decision will be taken by the university to postpone the exam.