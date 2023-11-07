MP: Dhar's Titular Maharaja Hemendra Rao Pawar Passes Away Due To Cancer

Hemendra Rao Pawar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Hemendra Singh Rao Pawar, the present titular Maharaja of Dhar State, died on Tuesday morning after battling with cancer. He was a descendant of the Pawar (Puar) dynasty that ruled Dhar State.

Known for his dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region, his demise is mourned by many who admire his contributions to the community.

He married Shaila Raje Pawar and has a son Prathmeshwar Singh Rao Pawar.

In addition to his involvement in cultural and social activities, he displayed a keen passion for sports, particularly excelling in cricket and badminton.

Was crowned in 2015

Born on September 18, 1968, Pawar was crowned as the Maharaja of Dhar State on January 15, 2015, at the Dhar Rajwada (or Old Palace) following the demise of Maharani Mrigalini Devi Pawar, he assumed the role of coronation.

Such a ceremony was last held on August 1, 1926, when the late Col HH Maharaja Anand Rao IV Pawar ascended the Gadi of the Maratha Puars-Pawars (Parmars) of Dhar State. Notably, he was also the younger brother of former MLA Karan Singh Pawar.

