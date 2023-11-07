 MP: Sub-Jail Inmates Urged To Give Up Negative Thoughts, Be Disciplined In Ganj Basoda
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Representational photo | File

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Shashank Singh has said the inmates of sub-jail should give up negative thoughts.

They should also contemplate and maintain discipline and enjoy a better life, Justice Singh said.

He made the statement at a legal literacy camp organised on the premises of the sub-jail on Monday.

Justice Singh also listened to the problems of the jail inmates and directed the officials to solve them.

Lawyer Rajesh Saxena coordinated the legal literacy camp. Social worker Sunil Babu Pingle spoke about human rights and duties.

A member of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, Pravesh Sharma informed the sub-jail inmates about its functioning.

He also presented a book published by the Foundation to Justice Singh.

Jail superintendent Alok Kumar Bhargava urged the jail inmates not to commit a crime and that would be the real social work.

