MP Elections 2023: BJP Candidate From Rewa, Tripathi, Goes Door-To-Door To Seek Votes For Party

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Rewa, KP Tripathi went door-to-door to communicate with the general public of the town ahead of assembly elections on Monday and sought votes for the party. He visited the villages Parohan Tola, Koparihan Tola, Bela, Gautaman Tola and scores of other villages on Monday, official sources said.

He interacted with the people of the villages and sought votes for the assembly elections. He also sought blessing from the elderly persons of the villages, and said that with their cooperation, BJP will be able to form a government in the poll-bound state. He reflected on the works done by the BJP is the state and stressed that the party has contributed immensely for the development of the state.

During this, several persons opted for BJP membership too, which included names like Ramlal Sharma, Premlaal Prajapati, Pushpendra Gupta, Vimal Singh, Rahul Sen, Ajay Singh, Ajay Dwivedi, Lavkush Tiwari, Vipin Sen and others.

Cong star campaigners in Morena from today

A schedule for star campaigners of the Congress has been prepared. Party’s vice president Sanjay Masani is arriving at Morena on Tuesday.

Masani is planning to visit rural areas in the district to attract the voters. Similarly, party’s Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister, Divgijaya Singh, is visiting Morena on November 8.

He is set to address public meetings in Morena and hold a meeting with the party workers. Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath is visiting Morena on November 10.

Vote-casting process for poll officials begins in Narmadapuram

Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh has said the vote-casting process for officials from other districts, working in Narmadapuram, began from Monday.

They will be able to cast their votes at the booths set up at the training centres in various constituencies till November 9.

The government officials of Narmadapuram, posted in other districts, will be able to cast their votes with the permission of the authorised officer and voter’s ID card.

Only those officers, who submitted application form number-12 and gave consent for it, will be able to cast their votes.

Such poll officials will be allowed to cast their votes through postal ballots at the assembly constituencies set up in the districts where they have been posted.

Documents to be shown

Every citizen has to show the voter’s I-card at the time of casting their vote. According to the Election Commission’s order, those who do not possess voter’s I-card should show the following documents: Aadhar card, NREGA job card, bank/post office passbook with photographs, Swasth Bima Smart Card, driving licence and PAN card.

They may also show Smart Card issued by RGI, Indian passport, pension documents, identity cards issued by the Centre, state government, public enterprises and public limited companies.

Government identity cards issued by MPs, MLAs, Unique Disability ID (UID) cards issued by the social justice and Empowerment Department, government of India, can also be shown at the time of casting votes.