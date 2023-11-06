MP Elections 2023: Gifts To Women Land BJP Candidate In The Soup

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against MLA and BJP candidate from Sagar Shailendra Jain for gifting utensils to women and organising programme on November 5 without obtaining permission from Election Commission.

According to police, the FIR has been registered against MLA at Motinagar police station in Sagar district. The police said a commercial tax officer posted in flying squad constituted by Sagar district returning officer came to know that Jain is participating in a function for which permission was not taken from Election Commission. The commercial tax officer was part of flying squad in the capacity of assistant returning officer.

The teams rushed to spot and found 1500 chairs kept for visitors. The MLA and other leaders were sitting on dais. The function was videographed. In the video, MLA is seen distributing utensils’ sets as gifts to women. The inspector also reached the spot. When he opened the gift box, he found six items in it.

The observes found that 3,000 such gifts were distributed at the function. The food was served to visitors. Besides, voters were brought to venue by Jain’s supporters. Jain violated model code of conduct by not informing EC. On the report of officials, police registered case against Jain. Sources informed that the utensils found in gift pack contained name of the candidate.