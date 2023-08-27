MP: Dhar SP Launches Campaign To Curb Property-Related Crimes | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a commendable effort to curb property-related crimes and ensure public safety, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh has launched a proactive campaign.

The campaign's success was evident on Saturday when a potentially dangerous robbery attempt was thwarted by the Dahi police, led by station in- charge Prakash Sarode.

The Dahi police received a vital tip-off from an informant that a group of armed individuals, numbering around four to five, had entered the vicinity with the intention of carrying out robbery at a local goldsmith's shop.

Acting swiftly, the police team, under the guidance of ASP Dr Indrajit Bakalwar and SDOP Kukshi Sunil Gupta constituted two teams and set out to apprehend the suspects.

The teams reached Arada Road, where they confronted the group of five suspects who were lurking near the gold-silver shop with weapons in their possession.

The suspects, identified as Dinesh Anare, Ruga Anare, Ten Singh Anare, Ritesh Bhanwar and Pidu Mavda, were apprehended on the spot by vigilant police officers, effectively preventing what could have been a major robbery. The miscreants were planning to loot the nearby gold shop.

Following the arrest, the Dahi police filed a case against the accused under various sections of the Arms Act. The legal proceedings have begun and the authorities are meticulously gathering evidence and information about criminal backgrounds of the apprehended individuals.

The successful operation was executed with precision by a dedicated police team, including the efforts of SI Ramsingh Solanki, P Rakesh, R Indradev Parmar and others who collaborated seamlessly under the guidance of SP Manoj Kumar Singh and his team.

