MP: DGPs Of Six States, Including Madhya Pradesh Hold Meeting In Indore In View Of Assembly Polls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directors General of Police (DGP) of six states, including Madhya Pradesh held an interstate border coordination meeting in Indore on Saturday in view of the assembly polls slated later this year.

During the meeting, the discussions were held about prohibiting the illegal activities, including movement of illegal liquors during the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Giving further information about the meeting Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Saxena said, "According to the instructions of the Election Commission, a meeting of the DGPs of the states bordering Madhya Pradesh was organised here on Saturday.

During the meeting, a discussion was held about border states issues with the DGPs of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other officials of these states in order to conduct fair upcoming assembly elections.

During the elections, criminals move from one state to another, so the list of criminals was shared among themselves. It also includes a list of wanted and warrants. Apart from this, a discussion was also held for the prevention of movement of illegal liquor and narcotics, DGP Saxena said.

He added that the need and expectation of one state from another was also discussed in the meeting. Everyone decided that they would work in coordination with each other and would do whatever required to conduct peaceful elections.

