MP: Devotees Bid Farewell To 2023 With Special Aartis In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The final Bhasma Aarti of 2023 took place at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday morning, coinciding with the last Mangala Aarti of the year at Kanpur's Anandeshwar Shiv Temple. Devotees gathered to pray for peace and prosperity in the upcoming year. The morning prayer in Varanasi and the evening prayer in Awadh carry special significance, and the year's last morning aarti occurred at Varanasi's Ganga Ghat on Sunday.

This ritual, which includes Ganga Aarti, temple visits, prayer recitations, 'havan' worship, and Ganga bath, concludes with an evening Ganga Aarti and 'Bholenath darshan.' In Varanasi, a city steeped in temples, this routine continues year-round. Devotees express gratitude to deities on the last day of the year, thanking Goddess Ganga for a peaceful passing year and praying for a prosperous and harmonious 2024.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Pazhavangadi temple attracted devotees seeking blessings on the year's final day. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Golden Temple in Amritsar, and Murugan Temple in Vadapalani, Chennai, also saw significant devotee gatherings. Tourists flocked to Rameswaram's Agni Theertham beach to witness the last sunrise of 2023.