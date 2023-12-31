Indore: Traffic Diversion To Control Crowd At Khajrana Temple | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have planned several diversions in view of a large gathering of devotees at Khajrana Temple for evening prayers from December 31 to January 1, 2024.

Entry for devotees

* The devotees will be allowed to enter from the entry gate near Goyal Vihar after passing from Khajrana Square, Siddhi Vinayak Service Road and Ganeshpuri Main Road.

Exit for devotees

* The devotees will exit from the exit gate in front of Mahakali Temple and will go towards Kanadiya, Nipaniya, Bypass, Scheme No 178, Satya Sai Square from Star Square via Jam Jam Square.

Restricted routes

* The route from Goyal Vihar Temple entry gate to Ganesh Temple tri-section will be a no-vehicle zone.

* The route from Khajrana Square to Ganesh Temple, Pipal Chowk, Mahakali Temple, Jam Jam Square will be restricted for vehicles. * Heavy vehicles will be restricted towards Khajrana Temple.

* Heavy vehicles coming towards Khajrana Square from Star Square and Radisson Square will be restricted and will be diverted towards Bombay Hospital and Nipaniya tri-section.

* Buses coming from Dewas and Bhopal will be allowed to enter the city from Pipliyahana Square.

* All buses will be restricted from Anand Bazar to Khajrana Square, Robot Square to Khajrana Square and Bengali Square to Khajrana Square. Passenger bus, city bus, i-Bus and staff bus will be diverted towards Bengali Square to Palasia and Bengali Square to Kanadiya.

Diverted routes

* Vehicles coming towards Bengali Square, Musakhedi, Rajwada and Palasia will go to Khajrana Square via Mamta tri-section and Pipal Chowk.

* The residents near Goyal Vihar are being appealed to use the route from Goyal Vihar tri-section via Mangal Murti Nagar.

No restrictions will be applicable on emergency service vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, hearses etc. The traffic police have made arrangements to prevent inconvenience to the public. The officials have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative ones and co-operate with them in transportation arrangements.