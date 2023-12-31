 Indore Weather Updates: No Relief From Rising Temperature
Indore Weather Updates: No Relief From Rising Temperature

Clouds may pull down day temp by a couple of degrees.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 02:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the effect of western disturbance in the northern part of the country and the cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan, the city witnessed a partially cloudy sky on Saturday causing a rise in day and night temperature. While the day temperature increased above 28.9 degrees Celsius, the night temperature reached close to 15.3 degrees which was five degrees above normal.

The day and night temperatures are hovering above normal temperature for the last many days and the Meteorological Department officials have not forecast any relief for a couple of days more except a drop in day temperature by two degrees Celsius. The increase in night temperature and humidity had turned the morning hazy for the last two days and the city may witness fog if the sky gets clear and wind speed increases. 

The Regional Meteorological Department official said that the night temperature would start to drop again for the next three days but chilly winter would return only after January 4. ‘The rise in temperature is temporary as it would drop again. However, the fluctuation in temperature would continue for a few more days.

The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan above mean sea level persists. However, the trough is aloft mid tropospheric levels. The induced cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. 

Under the same influence, there would be an increase in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius,’ Met officials said. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees above normal while the minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 15.3 degrees, which was five degrees above normal.  

