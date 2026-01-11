 MP News: GAIL Jhabua Hosts Kavi Sammelan To Celebrate Hindi Language
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: GAIL Jhabua Hosts Kavi Sammelan To Celebrate Hindi Language | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of increasing interest and awareness of Hindi among employees and their family members, a kavi sammelan was organized at GAIL, Jhabua on Saturday on the occasion of Vishva Hindi Diwas.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome of the Chief Guest Bhaskar Gachale, SDM (Jhabua) by Prabuddha Majumdar, GM (O&M) & OIC, GAIL Jhabua, who presented him with a bouquet. Other dignitaries present on the occasion included SD Pillai, DC (SDRF) and Sunil Davar, Tahsildar, Jhabua. The inaugural ceremony was marked by the traditional lighting of the lamp by Prabuddha Majumdar along with the dignitaries and guest poets.

Addressing the gathering, Prabuddha Majumdar highlighted the importance of Hindi in official and cultural life. The poets were felicitated with shawls and flower bouquets as a token of appreciation. Renowned poets Dr Mukesh Gautam, Dhamchak Multani, Kapil Jain, Sanjay Bansal, and Namrata Srivastava enthralled the audience with their poetic performances.

The stage proceedings were conducted by Mukesh Gautam, who also introduced the poets. The poetic session began with a recital by Kapil Jain, followed by captivating performances from all poets.

The programme was attended by GAIL employees and their family members and was thoroughly

enjoyed by the audience. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Vikash Raj, Senior Manager (HR), followed by a dinner.

