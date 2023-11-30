MP: Delayed Autopsy Of Accident Victims Causes Outrage At Civil Hospital In Badnawar

Representational Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A delay of nearly six hours in conducting the autopsy (post mortem) of two accident victims caused outrage at the Civil Hospital in Badnawar on Wednesday. The procedure, scheduled for 9 am, was conducted at 3 pm, leaving the family distressed.

The delay in conducting the autopsy not only caused distress to the family but also raised concerns about the efficiency of the hospital's operations. Such delays can hinder the process of justice and further traumatize grieving families.

Dr Rahul Barod was on duty in the OPD during the incident. Post-mortem forms were provided by the Kanwan police station in the morning hours following repeated pleas from family members.

However, the process of the post-mortem was continually postponed, inciting anger among the family members as they had to transport the body approximately 35 kilometers to the native village.

On the same day, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) was conducting a meeting within the hospital premises. When informed about the situation, the Chief Block Medical Officer (CBMO) reprimanded the complainants. Then a post mortem was conducted.

This incident marks the fourth delay in conducting post-mortems while the doctor remains on duty. Despite repeated negligence and previous complaints against Dr Barod, no disciplinary action has been taken against him. This lack of accountability raises concerns, as it may lead to dire consequences in the future as well.