IIM Indore Joins Hands With Germany's FH Münster To Offer Dual-Degree Courses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expanding its global collaborations, Indian Institute of Management Indore proudly announces yet another transformative alliance with FH Münster, Germany. IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, and Prof Frank Dellmann, president of FH Münster, along with Prof Michael Dirksen, vice dean of Münster School of Business, signed the MoU.

Rai said, "This association marks a significant milestone in our journey of global alliances. We are happy to embark on this path with FH Münster, fostering a dynamic exchange of academic expertise, student engagement, and collaborative research opportunities. It aligns perfectly with our vision of cultivating globally competent students and socially conscious leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs with worldwide exposure."

“International experience lays the foundation for comprehensive learning. Our collaboration with FH Münster encompasses faculty and student exchanges, joint research ventures, and the exploration of dual-degree programmes,” he added.

“This MoU focuses on offering diverse perspectives to our students, raising an environment of innovative thinking and cross-cultural enrichment", he went on to add.

“The leadership at FH Münster expressed delight in joining hands with IIM Indore. During an interaction with Rai at a conference held in Lyon, their academic team was captivated by IIM Indore's comprehensive courses and myriad enriching activities,” a press release issued by IIM Indore said.

The release added, “They found a perfect alignment between IIM Indore's offerings and their vision to empower their students with similar enriching experiences. This connection sparked the initiative to collaborate, aiming to adopt a shared culture of holistic education and innovative learning experiences. They mentioned that their programme, founded in 1981, emphasizes international exposure, dual-degree opportunities, and a robust academic curriculum.

In line with this, the IIM quoted them saying, “we are excited to collaborate with IIM Indore, aiming to facilitate student exchanges between our Business Administration Programme and the Master's Programme in International Marketing and Sales at FH Münster and IIM Indore’s IPM students.

The MoU emphasizes exchanges of academic staff and students, inviting scholars to participate in various academic activities and exploring the feasibility of extending the study programme for IIM Indore's Integrated Programme in Management. The collaboration also aims to facilitate joint research initiatives, exchange of experiences, educational data, and exploration of joint programmes and dual degrees.

In the past five years alone, IIM Indore has inked international MoUs institutions across the globe, including institutes from Belgium, Italy, Nepal, Russia, USA, United Kingdom, France, UAE, Ireland, Scotland, Taiwan, Egypt, and Hong Kong. Notably, IIM Indore’s collaboration with the University of Applied Sciences HTWG Konstanz, Germany, was the first partnership with a German institution (2020), and the recent MoU with FH Münster, Germany, stands as the second. These alliances signify our commitment to global academic excellence, and we aim to broaden our international reach further and come up with more impactful collaborations in the near future.