Indore: ‘Balance Passion, Personal, Professional Life’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) organised Breakfast Couple Meet & Diwali Extravaganza, an exclusive chance to meet three dynamic duos from diverse domains, sharing their perspectives on ‘Balancing Passion, Personal and Professional Life’. Emphasis was given to make balance in all these three aspects. The speakers of the sessions were chef Karan Kakkar, founder-Chef's Alcove and ?ehak Kakkar, COO-Chef's Alcove, DR Prashant Newalkar, senior consultant, Neurosurgeon and Dr Poonam Newalkar, Obstetrician and Gynecologist and CA Navin Khandelwal, vice-president IMA, Insolvency Professional and Registered Valuer and Dr. Preeti Khandelwal, Partner-Travel Funda and Marathoner.

Chef Alcove's, a renowned culinary establishment, not only serves mouthwatering dishes but also exemplifies the harmonious coexistence of passion and profession. Kakkar and his wife, the dynamic duo behind Chef Alcove's, shared insights into their daily routine and the secret to their successful work-life balance.

Beyond the kitchen, the Kakkars share a passion for travel. Exploring new places in India and abroad not only provides inspiration but also strengthens their bond as a couple. They firmly believe that infusing passion into their profession brings a myriad of advantages, including avoiding boredom, creating a happy work environment, and simplifying and enriching their lives. Dr. Prashant Newalkar, a neurosurgeon with roots in Jhansi, and his wife, met in college in Maharashtra. Their journey into the medical field has been complemented by a shared passion for music, creating a unique balance between their professional and personal lives. Starting their day with phone calls, Dr. Poonam Newalkar checks on hospital patients while patients send reports. Weekends are dedicated to pursuing their musical passion, rooted in their college days where they performed as singers.

The couple, known for hosting college events, emphasises the importance of support from family and friends in their journey. CA Navin Khandelwal and Dr. Preeti Khandelwal, a couple balancing family, business and their passion for running, provide another inspiring tale of harmony. Preeti, a homemaker involved in family business and NGOs, and Navin, a marathon enthusiast, exemplify the delicate art of balancing multiple facets of life. Their connection through running not only adds a layer of challenge but also deepens their bond.

Both share their perspectives on running, with Navin starting his day inspired by a song and Dr Preeti recalling her destiny-driven journey into running. They challenge each other in their running pursuits and adapt their schedules based on how they feel, emphasising the importance of rest days.