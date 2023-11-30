Indore: Two Killed In Separate Road Mishaps

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man was killed in an accident after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler in Simrol area on Tuesday night. The accident happened near Chokhi Dhani and he was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The man was identified as Vikash, a resident of Choithram Mandi. The police are investigating the case and recording the statements of the family members.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was killed in an accident after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Manpur area late on Tuesday. The accident happened near Bhagwati Dhaba and he sustained severe injuries resulting in his death on the spot. The man was identified as Pannalal, a resident of Mahuna in Maheshwar. The police are investigating the case and recording the statements of the family members.

Teen girl ends life

A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hira Nagar police station area on Wednesday afternoon. The girl was identified as Riya, daughter of Manoj Nikhar, a resident of Ambe Nagar in Sukhlia. She was a Class XI student. The police were informed around 12 pm about the incident.

The police also found a note stating that she herself was responsible for her suicide. Her family members are unaware about the reason behind her extreme step. The police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for autopsy. The police are recording statements of the family members.