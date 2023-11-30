 Hyderabad-Indore IndiGo Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Bad Weather
The flight landed in Ahmedabad at 8:40 am.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hyderabad to Indore flight operated by IndiGo has been diverted due to bad weather and low visibility on Thursday morning . The flight that was scheduled to land in Indore at 7:10am on Thursday, was diverted to Ahmedabad after an unsuccessful attempt to land at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

A passenger Nilesh Upadhyay informed that all the passengers are sitting in the plane on the runway and waiting for the weather to improve at Indore Airport, but in vain. At last, the flight had to be diverted.

The weather conditions changed again on Wednesday with dense fog appearing in and around the city since morning. It was becoming difficult to see 250 to 300 meters away which forced drivers to drive their vehicles with headlights on. Dense fog persisted even till 11 am.

The meteorological department said that there are still chances of rain. During this period, cold winds will also blow and the temperature will drop. This will once again increase the chill, which can last for two days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. It was 17 degrees Celsius on Monday-Tuesday night. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 23 degrees Celsius which was 24.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

According to meteorologists, the western disturbance is still active. Along with this, the induced cyclonic pressure which was over Gujarat has moved in the direction of Fatehpur (UP). On the other hand, cyclonic pressure is still active in south-eastern Rajasthan bordering western Madhya Pradesh. A low-pressure area has also become active around the Andaman Sea.

A new western disturbance is expected to become active from Wednesday which may result in rain once again in the Ujjain division. Strong winds are likely to blow during this period. There are chances of rain on December 1, as well.

