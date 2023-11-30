Bhopal: Bains Retiring Today, Rana Gets Charge Of CS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains is retiring on Thursday. A 1985-batch IAS officer Bains was appointed Chief Secretary in March 2020. He is retiring after completing three years and eight months as CS. He was to retire on November 30, 2022, but because he was given an extension of one year, he is retiring now.

Bains is the sixth chief secretary of the state who completed more than three years on the post. Bains is considered loyal to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He was the secretary at the CMO and became CS. Chairperson of the Board of Secondary Education Veera Rana was given the charge of CS on Wednesday. Rana, a 1988-batch officer, will retire after four months. She met Chouhan on Wednesday.

Cong leaders to camp in Bhopal from tomorrow

The top Congress leaders are on tour of state and taking feedback about Assembly election. But from Thursday, they will camp in Bhopal. At present, several top leaders are out of Bhopal. Some have gone to offer prayers, some have gone for assessment of polling and some are taking medical treatment because they could not give time to their health needs during election. The counting of votes will take place on Sunday. Sources said former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, Congress leaders Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachouri among others will camp in Bhopal from Thursday evening.

The leaders are keeping strict vigil on strong rooms in districts after Balaghat incident came to fore. The senior party leaders are regularly taking feedback from the party workers who are camping in front of the rooms. The leaders are also keeping eye on ctivities of Congress candidates who had contested the election. On instructions of senior leaders, some party leaders are on state tour to assess poll outcome. These leaders will share their report with senior party leaders and give feedback.

