Indore: Two Telecom Agents Held For Providing SIM Cards For Fraud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested two persons from Jabalpur in connection with an online fraud case, an official said on Wednesday. The duo was associated with the prime accused, who was earlier arrested for duping people from other states in the name of providing dealerships of an e-commerce company.

The prime accused had revealed that two persons had given him the SIM cards which he had used to dupe people.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotida, Vikram from Mumbai, Deepak from Lucknow and Mujahid from Andhra Pradesh had lodged a complaint that they were duped of Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000, respectively by an unidentified person on the pretext of providing the dealership of a company named Swapdeal Ltd.

The crime branch started an investigation and found that the accused, who was calling on behalf of the company, had contacted the complainant. He claimed that the company with the help of sellers provides garments and other goods online. He even gave some attractive offers to the complainant to gain their trust. He had assured them that the company also contacted the customers to sell out the products of the dealers. Thus, the accused had taken money on the pretext of security deposit.

The crime branch had arrested Rahul Raja Parmar, a resident of Nanda Nagar a few days ago. He had informed the crime branch that he had received money from the complainants in the bank account of other people and he used the SIM cards of other people as well. During the investigation, the crime branch arrested Ranveer Patel and Ganesh Jadhav, both residents of Jabalpur. They told the police that they are POS agents of a telecom company. They used to allot more than one SIM card in the name of the customers without their information and they had given the SIM cards to the previously arrested accused.

Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh

A joint team of crime branch and Azad Nagar police arrested a person with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh, an officer said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sameer Kharadi, a resident of Musakhedi. According to the crime branch, Kharadi was going somewhere on Nemawar Road and he tried to flee after seeing police checking, however, he was nabbed and 20 grams of brown sugar was found on him.

He was handed over to Azad Nagar police station staff and he was booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS act. He is being questioned for his source of the drugs. Further investigation is on to gather information about others indulged in the crime. A crime branch officer claimed that a total of 239 accused in 140 cases have been arrested by the crime branch and drugs worth Rs 3 crore were seized this year.