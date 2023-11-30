Indore: IMC Sanitation Worker Hit By Speeding Car, Dies On The Spot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old Indore Municipal Corporation sanitation woman worker was killed on the spot while doing her duty in the Sadar Bazar area on Wednesday morning after a speeding car hit her. The accident happened near Ahilya Ashram around 7 am when a speeding car coming from the wrong side of the road hit her while she was cleaning the road. The impact was so severe that she was thrown a distance of some feet and sustained severe head injuries resulting in her death on the spot. The driver fled from the scene leaving his car behind.

Agitated after the accident, her coworkers protested at the accident spot and the police station demanding strict action against the errant driver of the car. The police registered a case against the driver, seized the car and arrested the errant driver, Harsh. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Amarlata Gohar, a resident of Kamathipura area of the city. She was employed as a sanitation worker with Indore Municipal Corporation. Amarlata’s son Santosh said that like every day, she was doing her duty to clean the road in the morning when a speeding car coming from the wrong side hit her.

Santosh is also an IMC sanitation worker and he was also doing duty with his mother but had left for home half an hour before the accident. Her husband is also a retired IMC sanitation worker. The police launched an investigation into the case and recorded statements of the family members and later, handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.

Sadar Bazar police station in charge Satish Patel said that after the incident the co-workers of the woman and her relatives reached the police station and demanded action against the driver. It is said that Harsh along with his family members had gone to attend a marriage function and was returning to his place in Banganga when the accident happened. The police are investigating the case further.