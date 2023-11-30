Bhopal: Young Couple Found Dead In Hotel Room At Hamidia Road

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was found dead at a hotel room located in Hamidia road of Bhopal on Wednesday night. The male was 22-year-old and the female was 19-year-old.

They were recognised by the police as Manish Chakravarty and Kiran Kewat from Katni. Though they are awaiting the results of the autopsy and forensics, investigators believe there was a suicide pact.

The male was discovered lying on the bed with a rope wrapped around his neck, while the woman's body was discovered dangling from the ceiling fan.

Police have not discovered any evidence of a third party or a suicide note, and the room was locked from the inside.

On Tuesday night, the pair arrived at the hotel. Police were notified by hotel workers on Wednesday night that the pair had not been seen during the day and were not answering the door, according to SHO Hanumanganj Awadhesh Singh Bhadouria.

After going over and opening the door, a police squad discovered the deceased. It was the forensics team's turn. A cell phone discovered in the room could provide some clues for the police. The family of the victims have been notified and are en route to Bhopal.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, and Hanumanganj police have filed a case. According to insiders, Manish's noose is perplexing.

"There is no chance that a third party committed foul play because the door was locked from the inside. Who died first will be revealed in the post-mortem report," SHO Bhadouria stated.

He said, "It looks like Kiran and Manish were having an affair and eloped. Neither family knew who Kiran or Manish had left with." It appears from the bags found in their room that they intended to stay away from home. We are currently conducting our investigations."